Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 59,906 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59,906 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $33,722.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,655.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $33,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,655.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,206 shares of company stock valued at $17,335,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $140.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.11 and a 200 day moving average of $132.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $143.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.