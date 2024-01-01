Accolade (ACCD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 8th. Analysts expect Accolade to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Accolade has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.09 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Accolade to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Stock Performance

Shares of ACCD opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $915.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. Accolade has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Accolade by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 13.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accolade by 54.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Accolade by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 739,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 24,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Accolade

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.