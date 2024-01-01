Accolade (ACCD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 8th. Analysts expect Accolade to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Accolade has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.09 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Accolade to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Accolade Stock Performance
Shares of ACCD opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $915.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. Accolade has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $17.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.
