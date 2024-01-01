AE Wealth Management LLC Has $627,000 Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in NIO by 19.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,008,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 161,925 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in NIO by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in NIO by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,555,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 495,393 shares during the last quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in NIO in the second quarter worth $735,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth $3,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

