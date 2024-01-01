Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Cut by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,206 shares of company stock valued at $17,335,013. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $140.93 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.