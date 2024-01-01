Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 161.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $140.93 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,655.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,206 shares of company stock valued at $17,335,013. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

