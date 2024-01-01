Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $140.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average of $132.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,655.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,655.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,206 shares of company stock valued at $17,335,013. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

