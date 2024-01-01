Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP increased its stake in Alphabet by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 10,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 882,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,308,000 after buying an additional 277,156 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $140.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.01. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $143.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,206 shares of company stock valued at $17,335,013 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

