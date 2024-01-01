Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,296 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 463.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Chevron by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $281.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.87 and its 200-day moving average is $156.21. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

