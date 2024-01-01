Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $542,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

HD opened at $346.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $354.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

