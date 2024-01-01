American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in American International Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in American International Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in American International Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $67.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $68.03.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIG

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.