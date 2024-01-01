American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMS opened at $2.38 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $14.99 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.68.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

