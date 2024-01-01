American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of AMS opened at $2.38 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $14.99 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.68.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
