Analysts Set BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Price Target at $4.63

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 570,062 shares of company stock worth $2,079,332 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,000 after acquiring an additional 534,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $38,430,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,695,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at about $21,316,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.50. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

