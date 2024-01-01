Analysts Set Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Target Price at $66.57

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.57.
A number of brokerages have commented on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $66.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $66.98. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
