Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,838 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of J. M. Smucker worth $13,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $126.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

