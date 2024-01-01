Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 5,884 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Trimble worth $12,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Trimble by 319,324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,126,122,000 after acquiring an additional 77,915,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 86,928.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trimble by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $162,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Trimble by 131.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Trimble Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $62.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,428 shares of company stock worth $783,237. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.