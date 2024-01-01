Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.91 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $11,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $71.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.82. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.