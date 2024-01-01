Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.22 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $12,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $352.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.66 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WST. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

