Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.54 Million Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,062 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after buying an additional 211,729 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in PDD by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,792,000 after buying an additional 7,739,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $501,089,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PDD by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,420,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,779,000 after buying an additional 789,935 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $146.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.79. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $150.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on PDD from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

