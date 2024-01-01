Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $13.79 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Vulcan Materials worth $13,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VMC opened at $227.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.85.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

