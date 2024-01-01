Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $11.97 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 595,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,968,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $21.53 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

