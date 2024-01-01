Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,430,978,000 after purchasing an additional 181,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after buying an additional 499,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,489,000 after buying an additional 223,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $139.98 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $144.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

