Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Lennar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Lennar by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $149.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.97. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $156.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,755. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

