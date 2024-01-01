Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $77.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

