Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,206 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $13,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.9% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.5% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 115,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $159.09 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

