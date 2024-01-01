Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,367 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $12,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $74.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.04.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

