Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 38,096 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,096 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Conagra Brands worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 363.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,801,000 after buying an additional 483,760 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $2,961,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 118,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $761,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

