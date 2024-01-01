Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $1,574,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,451,749.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $34,219.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,622,324.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $1,574,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,460 shares in the company, valued at $94,451,749.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,281 shares of company stock valued at $65,138,977. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.22.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $237.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.22. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.40 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

