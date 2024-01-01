Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,517 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $222,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 60.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,027 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $243.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $245.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.45.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

