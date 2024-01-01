Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
Shares of Avalon stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Avalon
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.