Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of Avalon stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Avalon

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent SEC filing. The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

