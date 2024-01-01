Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 178 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,372,000 after acquiring an additional 43,516 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,143,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,598,000 after buying an additional 64,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ED opened at $90.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

