Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of L. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Loews by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE L opened at $69.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $70.88. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.91.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

