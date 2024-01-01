Ballentine Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,727 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 37.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $90.53 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $138,494.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,743.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,783 shares of company stock worth $2,027,189 in the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

