Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $718,878,000 after buying an additional 11,000,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,329 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH stock opened at $75.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

