Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $78.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.46. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

