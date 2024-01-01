Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 91,773,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250,170 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after buying an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,358,000 after buying an additional 7,419,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 93.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $5.04.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOK. DNB Markets upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

