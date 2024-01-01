Ballentine Partners LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Clorox by 384.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Clorox by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $142.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 209.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.04.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

