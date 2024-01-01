Ballentine Partners LLC Has $224,000 Stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in WPP by 67.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in WPP by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in WPP by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in WPP by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Down 0.4 %

WPP stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of WPP to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas lowered WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

Get Our Latest Report on WPP

WPP Company Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.