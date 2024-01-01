Ballentine Partners LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $135.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.43 and a 200-day moving average of $138.04. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $251.00.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

