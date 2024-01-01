Ballentine Partners LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after buying an additional 836,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $514.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $522.01 and a 200-day moving average of $475.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.25 and a 12-month high of $573.77. The company has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

