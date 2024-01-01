Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in CMS Energy by 68.8% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 16,461 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 186,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,926,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $58.07 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $65.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.