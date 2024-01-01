Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in BHP Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 29,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $68.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

