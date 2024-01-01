Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $20.14 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.75 and a beta of 1.65.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

FTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

