Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,409 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,286,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 17,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $95.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.48. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

