Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 429 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Repligen by 20.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Repligen by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 417,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,427,000 after buying an additional 202,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.27.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $179.80 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

