Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 729 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 596,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,510,000 after acquiring an additional 493,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $179,532.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,650,846.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $646,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,014,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $179,532.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,650,846.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,839 shares of company stock worth $7,738,865. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $144.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.74. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $153.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

