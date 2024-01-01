Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,151 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,714,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $118.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.14. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $120.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

