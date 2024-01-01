Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vale by 155.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $15.86 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.1541 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

