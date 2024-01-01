Barrington Research Comments on Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 29th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $246.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.33 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVGI. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.31 million, a PE ratio of -35.05, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.76. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

