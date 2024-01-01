Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $452,510.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.64. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Puissance Capital Management L sold 1,076,841 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $107,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $7,338,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. 28.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

