Bowen Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 8th (NASDAQ:BOWNU)

Bowen Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BOWNU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 8th. Bowen Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Bowen Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BOWNU stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37. Bowen Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowen Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000.

Bowen Acquisition Company Profile

Bowen Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

